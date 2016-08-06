版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 10:33 BJT

Brazil's interim president declares Olympic Games open

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Interim Brazilian President Michel Temer declared the first Olympics in South America open on Friday, kicking off the Rio de Janeiro Games after a more than three-hour opening ceremony.

Some in the crowd met Temer's remarks with jeers, underscoring the deep political divisions as suspended President Dilma Rousseff faces an impeachment trial and the Brazilian economy struggles through a grinding recession. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Mary Milliken; Editing by Andrew Hay)

