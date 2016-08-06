Brazilian marathon runner lights Olympic cauldron

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Brazilian long-distance runner Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima lit the Olympic cauldron in the opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Games on Friday.

A marathon bronze medal winner in Athens in 2004, he has been held up as a model sportsman after refusing to give up when a protestor attacked him in that race, slowing him from first to third. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Jeb Blount; Editing by Andrew Hay)