Brazilian marathon runner lights Olympic cauldron

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Brazilian long-distance runner Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima lit the Olympic cauldron in the opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Games on Friday.

A marathon bronze medal winner in Athens in 2004, he has been held up as a model sportsman after refusing to give up when a protestor attacked him in that race, slowing him from first to third. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Jeb Blount; Editing by Andrew Hay)

