Olympics-Rio kicks off Games with ode to forests, call for peace

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Brazil unfurled a vision of its vast rainforest and the creative energy of its wildly diverse population in a low-tech, vibrant Olympic Games opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.
The opening ceremony in the city's famous Maracana football stadium retraced the history of Brazil, from the arrival of Portuguese colonists through to the introduction of African slaves and the immigration of Arab and Japanese communities.
The ceremony's opening themes were world peace and the environment. A gigantic green peace symbol dangled over the centre of the arena, before a dazzling projection depicted the birth of the Amazon rainforest.
Unlike the opening ceremonies in Beijing in 2008 and London 2012, a financially constrained Brazil had little choice but to put on a more "analogue" show, with minimal high-tech and a heavy dependence on Brazil's Carnival party traditions.
The joyful opening of South America's first Games also contrasted with months of turmoil and chaos, not only in the organization of the Olympics but across Brazil as it endures its worst economic recession in decades and a deep political crisis.
Interim President Michel Temer presided over the opening of the Games with dozens of heads of state. He took over from suspended President Dilma Rousseff, who is facing an impeachment trial and tweeted that she was "sad to not be at the party".
The $12 billion price tag to organize the Games has aggrieved many in the nation of 200 million, especially in Rio where few can see the benefits of the spectacle or afford to attend the Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.