Olympics-Pele will not light Olympic cauldron due to muscle pain - spokesman

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Brazilian soccer legend Pele will not light the Olympic cauldron at Friday's opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, a spokesman for the 75-year-old, three-time soccer World Cup winner said.
Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nacimento, is considered by some to be the greatest soccer player of all time, but has been suffering muscle pains and needs a cane to get around after hip surgery.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alison Williams)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.