Olympics-Soccer great Pele to play no role at closing ceremony

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Pele will not appear at the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, organisers said on Friday, meaning Brazil's most famous sportsman has played no formal part in the Games.
The soccer great, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, turned down an offer to appear as the final torchbearer at the Games' opening party on Aug. 5, citing a health problem.
"Pele is not going to take part in the closing ceremony," Abel Gomes, executive producer of the ceremonies, told reporters.
Pele, 75, underwent hip surgery at the end of last year and has said his rehabilitation has been difficult.
Games organisers said they had not been in contact with him since earlier this month when he turned down the invite to light the cauldron.
"We have not got in touch with him or he in touch with us since the opening," Games spokesman Mario Andrada said. "But if he wants to be there it will be our pleasure."
Pele caused some confusion before the start of the Olympics, revealing that he had been asked to light the cauldron, but adding that he needed to consult some commercial sponsors on whether he contractually would be able to do that.
Organisers had kept light-tipped about the details of the ceremony but after the opening confirmed he had been due to light the flame in the stadium. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Neil Robinson)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.