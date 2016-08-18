Olympics-Modern pentathlon-Russian sets new fencing record

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Russia's Alexander Lesun set a new Olympic record for fencing in the modern pentathlon on Thursday, while Poland's Oktawia Nowacka took the lead on the first day of the women's event.

Former world champion Lesun, who just missed the podium in London, won 28 of 35 bouts to beat a prior record set by his countryman Andrei Moiseev in 2008.

Lesun was competing alone for Russia in the men's event after compatriots Maksim Kutsov and Ilia Frolov were banned in July from the Rio Games due to doping offenses.

The Russian called frequently to the Russian crowd in the stands during a grueling afternoon of fencing and declined to speak with the press as he left the arena.

Thursday's round-robin fencing competition sets the initial rankings for the pentathlon's single day of swimming, horse riding, fencing, running and shooting, a 104-year-old medley based on the imagined adventures of a stranded cavalry officer.

Lesun's big day overshadowed strong performances by Germany's Patrick Dogue and Egypt's Omar Elgeziry, who fenced in a pair with his younger brother Amro, his partner in winning the team world championship this year.

"It was very helpful to see my brother right next to me ... kind of like safety - at least your brother is here with you, enjoying this moment," he said. "It's a family thing."

Amro and Omar, nicknamed Ramo by his fencing students, live and train at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs along with another sibling team, Americans Isabella and Margaux Isaksen, also competing in their first and third Olympics.

"It's so amazing to know that the person fencing with you has your back," said Isabella, who is married to Amro Elgeziry and placed eighth of 36 competitors on Thursday.

Germany's 2008 gold medalist Lena Schoneborn had a strong second-place showing in women's fencing, with Canada's Melanie McCann and Donna Vakalis close on her heels. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Andrew Hay)