Olympic pin trading starts ahead of games

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 2 The 2016 Rio Olympics haven't started yet, but a spectator sport is already well under way: pin trading.
Sports fans, journalists, and memorabilia enthusiasts have already gathered at the gates of the Olympic Park to take part in a collecting obsession that stretches back decades.
Sidney Marantz has been trading pins since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and says he has made thousands of trades over the last half century.
"Well I've been to 16 Olympic Games and I've been trading pins at 15 of them," said Marantz proudly.
The trade itself doesn't usually involve an exchange of money, except for extremely rare pins.
But Marantz said he just enjoys taking part in a social element of the Games that has existed almost as long as the games themselves.
"Some people won't trade unless they get something they need or want; either to sell it or put it in their collection," said Marantz.
"I don't sell but I'm social. I enjoy just the trading and meeting the people." (Reporting by Reuters TV in Rio; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.