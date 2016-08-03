版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:09 BJT

Pokemon Go rolls out across Central and South America - Niantic

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 The blockbuster mobile game Pokemon Go is currently being rolled out across Central and South America, including Brazil, a spokesman for Niantic Inc, which developed the game for mobile devices, said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Liana Baker; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

