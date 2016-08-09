Rio judge overrules ban on political demos at Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 A federal judge in Rio has issued an injunction overruling a government ban on political banners or slogans during the Olympic Games, allowing "peaceful" demonstrations.

Judge Joao Augusto Carneiro Araújo issued the injunction late on Monday following a request by federal prosecutors who questioned the ban decided by the governments of Brazil and Rio state and the Rio2016 organising committee.

The prosecutors said the ban infringed constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression. The judge's injunction can be appealed against and, being a constitutional issue, could end up in the Supreme Court.

The expulsion from Olympic venues of spectators carrying banners or shouting slogans against interim President Michel Temer stirred outcry on social media, but Games organisers threw their support behind the move.

A video of security guards in red berets and camouflage gear surrounding a man holding a "Temer Out" banner and manhandling him from the stands of the archery event on Saturday prompted a barrage of criticism from Brazilians.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, editing by Ed Osmond)