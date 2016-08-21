版本:
Olympics-Power goes out briefly ahead of Rio closing ceremony

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 The power went out briefly in a section of the Maracana stadium and parts of the surrounding neigborhoods minutes before the Olympics closing ceremony began Sunday night.

The ceremony started, however, on time. Most of the stadium was still fully lit by that stage.

(Reporting by Leela de Kretser)

