Brazil prosecutors probe Olympic velodrome, equestrian contracts

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14 Brazilian prosecutors said on Thursday they were investigating the process by which companies were selected to complete work on the Rio de Janeiro Olympic velodrome and equestrian venues.
State prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro said in an emailed statement the probe was sparked by press reports that private construction companies Zadar and Engetecnica were contracted without a public bidding process.
Zadar and Engetecnica could not immediately be reached for comment. Rio's city government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Federal prosecutors and police are investigating a multitude of Olympic projects and legacy infrastructure works for alleged corruption.
Most of the building for the Olympics, which will run Aug. 5-21, has been carried out by construction firms ensnared in Brazil's biggest corruption scandal, a kickback scheme at state-run oil company Petrobras.
Zadar and Engetecnica were hired by Rio's city government to finish construction after the original builders were dismissed for failing to deliver the work on time.
Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported last week that the two companies belong to Paulo Roberto Moraes, the father of the leader in the state legislature for the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, to which Mayor Eduardo Paes also belongs. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Richard Chang)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.