Olympics-Brazil police use tear gas, stun grenades at Rio protest

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Brazilian riot police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a small protest near the Maracana stadium that will host Friday's opening ceremony for the Olympic Games, Reuters television images showed.
The protest, which grouped a few hundred people according to a Reuters witness, was against corruption and overspending on the Olympic Games, which are taking place during Brazil's worst economic downturn in decades. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.