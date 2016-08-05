版本:
2016年 8月 6日 星期六

Olympics-Brazil police use tear gas, stun grenades at Rio protest

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Brazilian riot police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a small protest near the Maracana stadium that will host Friday's opening ceremony for the Olympic Games, Reuters television images showed.

The protest, which grouped a few hundred people according to a Reuters witness, was against corruption and overspending on the Olympic Games, which are taking place during Brazil's worst economic downturn in decades. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

