Olympics-Rhythmic gymnastics-Russia wins fifth straight group all around gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 A free flowing acrobatic display with hoops and clubs saw Russia's rhythmic gymnasts shut out the rest of the world as they won a fifth successive group all-around Olympic title on Sunday.

Spain had high hopes of ending Russia's reign as they led at the halfway point of the competition following an exquisite display using five ribbons, with the champions trailing in third behind Bulgaria.

But the Russians produced a dynamic performance with their second routine to leapfrog the early pacesetters and topped the standings with 36.233.

For the fifth straight Olympics, Russia completed the rhythmic gymnastics double after Margarita Mamun claimed the individual all-around title on Saturday.

Spain, who won gold in 1996 when the sport made its Olympic debut but failed to get on the podium at the next four Games, took silver with 35.766 ahead of bronze medallists Bulgaria. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)