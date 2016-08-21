Olympics-Rhythmic gymnastics-Russia wins fifth straight group all around gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 A free flowing acrobatic display with hoops and clubs saw Russia's rhythmic gymnasts shut out the rest of the world as they won a fifth successive group all-around Olympic title on Sunday.
Spain had high hopes of ending Russia's reign as they led at the halfway point of the competition following an exquisite display using five ribbons, with the champions trailing in third behind Bulgaria.
But the Russians produced a dynamic performance with their second routine to leapfrog the early pacesetters and topped the standings with 36.233.
For the fifth straight Olympics, Russia completed the rhythmic gymnastics double after Margarita Mamun claimed the individual all-around title on Saturday.
Spain, who won gold in 1996 when the sport made its Olympic debut but failed to get on the podium at the next four Games, took silver with 35.766 ahead of bronze medallists Bulgaria. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.