Olympics-Brazil's suspended president "sad" not to be at Rio opening

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday she was "sad" not to be present at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Rousseff, who was suspended from office in May pending her trial by the Senate this month on charges of breaking budget laws, said on her Twitter account she was "sad not to be at the party 'live and in colour' but I will be following it, rooting for Brazil".
Rousseff turned down an invitation to the opening ceremony last month, saying she would not play second fiddle to interim President Michel Temer, who will declare the Games officially open.
Temer, her former vice president, took power in mid-May when Rousseff was sent for trial in the Senate. The leftist leader, who has insisted she has done nothing wrong and calls her removal a coup, is expected to be dismissed from office in a final hearing at the end of this month.
(Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew Hay)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.