Rowing-Australia fails to qualify men's eight for Rio

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
MELBOURNE May 25 Australia will head to the Olympic Games without a men's eight in the rowing for the first time in 66 years after their failure to qualify for Rio at the final regatta in Switzerland.
Australia needed a top-two finish in Lucerne but finished fourth behind the United States, Poland and Italy.
The women's eight also failed to qualify, finishing third behind Romania and Netherlands.
Only Rhys Grant in the men's single sculls was able to book his berth, meaning Australia will have eight boats and 20 rowers in Rio, compared with the 13 boats and 46 crew, who reaped three silver and two bronze medals, at London. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.