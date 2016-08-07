Olympics-Rowing-Winds force organisers to call off day's races

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 The second day of the 2016 Olympic rowing regatta was called off on Sunday due to problems caused by rough weather, organisers announced.
A precise reason was not immediately given for the postponement. Winds whipped up the waters on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in the morning. The International Rowing Federation (FISA) said earlier this had affected the buoy system which marks the course.
The schedule, originally due to start at 8.30 am local time (1130 GMT), was put back twice before racing was called off for the day. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.