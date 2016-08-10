Olympics-Rowing-Morning session postponed due to bad weather

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 The morning session in the Olympic rowing regatta was postponed on Wednesday as rain and winds lashed the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon.
Officials said they would make a decision later on whether races could take place in the afternoon.
The first of the rowing finals, the women's quadruple sculls and the men's quadruple sculls, were due to be contested on Wednesday.
The rowing competition has been dogged by bad weather. Races on Sunday were called off as winds roiled the waters of the lagoon. (Reporting by Angus MacSwan, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.