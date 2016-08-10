Olympics-Rowing-Morning session postponed due to bad weather

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 The morning session in the Olympic rowing regatta was postponed on Wednesday as rain and winds lashed the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon.

Officials said they would make a decision later on whether races could take place in the afternoon.

The first of the rowing finals, the women's quadruple sculls and the men's quadruple sculls, were due to be contested on Wednesday.

The rowing competition has been dogged by bad weather. Races on Sunday were called off as winds roiled the waters of the lagoon. (Reporting by Angus MacSwan, editing by Ed Osmond)