Olympics-Rowing-Lakeside living a bonus for NZ rowers - Drysdale

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 2 London 2012 single sculls champion Mahe Drysdale says the short commute for New Zealand's rowers to the Lagoa Stadium will give the country a welcome advantage over other teams at this month's Rio Olympics.
New Zealand won three golds and two bronzes to finish second in the medal table for the discipline behind hosts Britain four years ago and will be hoping to replicate that performance in Brazil.
"We have a day house which is five minutes from the venue, so we only have to do the trip once per day and that's been a real saviour," Drysdale told reporters.
"It's a really nice environment so we have quite an advantage over a lot of countries. Personally in my field (men's single sculls) all my main competitors are staying in the village, so I feel I have an advantage over them."
With Christ the Redeemer looking down from the nearby Corcovado mountain, one half of New Zealand's successful coxless pair, Eric Murray, has described the course at Lagoa Stadium as 'lively'.
"The liveliness of the water is when you've got other crews training around, going back and forwards, their wash makes the boat jiggle along and if you have a wind coming on as well it makes the boat jobble (wobble) along." (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.