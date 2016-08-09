Olympics-Rowing-Drysdale bests great rival Synek in quarters

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 New Zealand rower Mahe Drysdale scored a huge psychological victory over his friend and arch-rival Ondrej Synek of the Czech Republic in the Olympic men's single sculls quarter-final, overhauling him in the final section on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon on Tuesday.
The two have one of rowing's great rivalries and for them to meet at this stage of the competition was a treat for fans.
Drysdale is the reigning Olympic champion and Synek has claimed all of the world championship titles in this Olympic cycle.
Synek took an early lead and was still ahead at the halfway point but in the third Drysdale made a massive push and passed the Czech at about the 1,500 metres mark before winning by a length.
Among those joining them in the semi-finals are Cuban Angel Fournier Rodriguez, who has stated his intention of becoming the world's best, and Belgian Hannes Obreno, a surprise winner over Drysdale at Henley.
Drysdale, nicknamed "Grandpa", is holder of the world's best time of 6 minutes 33.35 seconds set at the 2009 world championship in Poznan, Poland.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.