Olympics-Rowing training cancelled as strong winds hit Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 1 Rowing training for Olympic competitors in Rio de Janeiro was cancelled on Monday as strong winds swept across the Brazilian city, organisers said.
They said conditions at the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, which will host both rowing and canoe sprint events, made training impossible, and said they would issue more information later in the day.
The Games, the first on South American soil, are due to kick off on Friday, with organisers rushing to complete venues and infrastructure amid troubled preparations, as well as political and economic turmoil in the country.
Weather conditions in Rio have so far not helped them, with the main ramp at the Olympic sailing marina destroyed by high tides and big waves on Saturday.
And on Sunday sandbags were deployed to deal with high waves that pounded television studios along the Copacabana. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.