Olympics-Rowing-Second day of rowing delayed for hour by winds

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 The start of the second day of the 2016 Olympic rowing regatta on Sunday has been delayed by one hour due to rough weather, organisers announced.
The first race on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon will now start at 9.30 a.m. local time (1230 GMT).
Winds were roiling the waters of the lagoon. Rough weather also affected the first day of the competition on Saturday, with some rowers complaining that the races should have been postponed.
The International Rowing Federation (FISA) rejected the criticism, saying the conditions were the same for all the rowers.
The weather is expected to worsen over Monday and Tuesday, when more races are scheduled, FISA said late on Saturday. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.