Olympics-Rowing-Irish silver medalists O'Donovans a matching pair

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Reuters) RIO DE JANEIRO - Ireland's Paul O'Donovan isn't asking for much out of his post-Rio future -- he'd just like to talk to someone other than his brother and teammate, Gary.
The O'Donovan brothers secured their country's first medal in rowing and first of the 2016 games on Friday, taking silver in the men's lightweight double sculls.
The pair, whose father first brought them out on the water in a double scull in 2001, blended their lives seamlessly in their quest for Olympic glory - perhaps too seamlessly.
"We're almost like the same person. We've spent so long together the past years," said Paul, 22. "We're just excited that there's other people to talk to. We can't even talk to each other because it's like talking to myself."
The O'Donovans took silver behind French scullers, Pierre Houin and Jeremie Azou, who completed the course in 6:30.70. The Norwegian team claimed bronze.
While Gary, 23, said the brothers' goal had been to win their event, the pair were in good spirits at a post-race press conference, where they joked and discussed plans to celebrate.
"We always say the sport of rowing is hard enough," said Gary. "If you don't have fun, it's going to be even harder, so we try to make it as easy as we can." (Reporting By Amy Tennery, editing by Susanna Twidale)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.