Olympics-Rowing- French win gold in men's lightweight double sculls

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 France hung on to win the men's lightweight men's double sculls in the Olympics rowing regatta on Friday in a very tight finish that saw Ireland battle it out with Norway's boat for the silver.
Irish brothers Gary and Paul O'Donovan ultimately claimed second just 0.53 seconds behind France, who won in 6:30.70. Norway's Kristoffer Brun and Are Strandli
Team USA, which has never medalled in the event, came heartbreakingly close to making a run for it -- nearly catching the lead at the halfway point, just 0.13 second behind France.
But the American men were denied in the final metres, dipping to a crushing fifth-place finish.
(Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.