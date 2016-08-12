版本:
Olympics-Rowing- French win gold in men's lightweight double sculls

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 France hung on to win the men's lightweight men's double sculls in the Olympics rowing regatta on Friday in a very tight finish that saw Ireland battle it out with Norway's boat for the silver.

Irish brothers Gary and Paul O'Donovan ultimately claimed second just 0.53 seconds behind France, who won in 6:30.70. Norway's Kristoffer Brun and Are Strandli

Team USA, which has never medalled in the event, came heartbreakingly close to making a run for it -- nearly catching the lead at the halfway point, just 0.13 second behind France.

But the American men were denied in the final metres, dipping to a crushing fifth-place finish.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Alison Williams)

