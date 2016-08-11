Olympics-Rowing-Swiss fight off Danes to win lightweight men's four

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Switzerland fought off Denmark to take gold in the lightweight men's four in the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday.

The Swiss clocked a time of 6 minutes 20.51 seconds. Denmark took silver 1.46 seconds behind them. France won the bronze.

The Swiss crew of Lucas Tramer, Simon Schuerch, Simon Niepmann and Mario Gyr spent much of the first half of the race neck-and-neck with the Danish boat.

Cheers of "Denmark!" died down as the Danes' boat failed in the second half of the race to recapture its early lead and Switzerland coasted in on the final section.

