CORRECTED-Olympics-Rowing-Germans take gold in men's quadruple sculls

(Fixes Estonia medal in second paragraph)

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Germany took the gold medal in the men's quadruple sculls in the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday, defending the title they won at London 2012.

Australia took silver and Estonia bronze.

The German crew of Philip Wende, Lauritz Schoof, Karl Schulze and Hans Gruhne led from the start on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon. They finished in 6 minutes 6.81 seconds, 1.15 seconds ahead of the Australians.

The Australian boat crewed by Karsten Forsterling, Alexander Belonogoff, Cameron Girdlestone, James McCrae lagged until the halfway point when they moved up to challenge the Germans.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Alison Williams)