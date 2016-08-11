Olympics-Rowing-Poles snatch win over Britain in women's double sculls final

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Poland's Magdalena Fularczyk-Kozlowska and Natalia Madaj edged past Britain's Katherine Grainger and Victoria Thornley in the final meters of the race to snatch the gold medal in the women's double sculls at the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday.

The nail-biter saw the two boats neck-and-neck for much of the race. Britain led Poland by just .64 seconds at the halfway mark and appeared poised to win.

But the gritty Poles never gave up and found an extra burst of power with the finishing line in sight. They clocked 7 minutes 40.10 seconds, 0.95 ahead of Grainger and Thornley.

Grainger had won the gold medal in London in 2012 with Anna Watkins. Grainger's silver on Thursday was her fifth medal in five Olympics. (Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery, editing by Susanna Twidale)