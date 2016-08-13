Olympics-Rowing-Britain men's eight take gold to top table

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Britain took the men's eight gold in the Olympic rowing regatta on Saturday, leading all the way from their great rivals and defending champions Germany in the grand finale to the event.
The result means that Britain top the medals table in rowing with three golds, while Germany and New Zealand have two apiece.
Winning in 5:29.63, Britain at one point led the pack by more than two-and-a-half seconds. Germany closed the gap slightly towards the end, claiming second just 1.33 seconds behind the gold-medal winner. The Netherlands added to their rowing medals at the 2016 Games with a bronze finish.
While Germany were the defending Olympic champions, Britain have beaten them in last three world championships.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.