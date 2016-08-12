Olympics-Rowing-Dutch take women's lightweight double sculls

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 The Netherlands duo of Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head claimed gold in the lightweight women's double sculls the Olymics rowing regatta on Friday on a rain swept Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon, the second Dutch medal in rowing at this year's Games.
Canada took silver 1.1 seconds behind the Dutch women and China bronze.
China's Wenyi Huang and Feihong Pan had made the early running but Canada and South Africa passed them, with the Dutch very much in touch. At the 1500 m, Paulis and Head pulled away clear.
The race was always set to be a highly-competitive one, with no crew dominating the run-up. Up-and-comers Head and Ilse Paulis had qualified at the last chance qualification regatta in May. (Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Alison Williams)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.