Olympics-Rowing-Britain's Stanning and Glover dominate again

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning extended their five-year unbeaten run and claimed their second consecutive gold medal in the women's pair in the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday.
As is their style, the Britons led from the start in one of the most highly anticipated finals of the rowing event and a win had by no means been guaranteed.
The world and Olympic record holders led their nearest challengers by more than three-and-a-half seconds at the half way stage and by roughly four seconds at the 1,500-metre mark.
New Zealand's Rebecca Scown and Genevieve Behrent left it late to make their mark but moved up in the last stretch to take silver.
The young Danes Hedvig Rasmussen and Anne Anderson, who have impressed in this regatta, had to settle for bronze after holding second place for much of the race in a tussle with the U.S. pair. (Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.