Olympics-Rowing-Favourite Brennan of Australia clinches gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Favourite Kimberley Brennan of Australia took a commanding lead in the first half of the women's single sculls final of the Olympic rowing regatta on Saturday and did not relent, winning by half a length from the United States' Gevvie Stone.
China's Jingli Duan claimed bronze while New Zealand's Emma Twigg, billed as Brennan's strongest challenger, came in fourth.
Brennan has dominated the class since taking bronze at the last Olympics. But she nearly sank in rough conditions last Saturday and came in 14th in the heat rankings, only just making the automatic qualifying.
(Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery, Editing by Brian Homewood)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.