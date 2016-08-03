Olympics-Rowing-British team "happy as can be" with water quality

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Britain's rowing performance director said he was satisfied with the water quality at Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon, where rowing events will take place at this year's Rio Olympics.
His comments come after months of debate over the quality of water at the venue, which some experts have warned contains dangerous levels of pollution and bacteria.
Reuters reported in June that scientists found dangerous drug-resistant "super bacteria" off beaches in Rio de Janeiro that will host Olympic swimming races and in the lagoon, where rowing events are scheduled to begin on Saturday.
But British rowing performance director David Tanner said he was comfortable with the water quality at the venue.
"We know that if there's some major weather event, the water quality can deteriorate, but in its normal way, which it is now, we are as happy as can be about the water," Tanner told a news conference at Lagoa Stadium on Wednesday.
"There is hardly anywhere that we row that is totally perfect."
World Rowing Federation signed off on the facility's water quality in November.
Pete Reed, a member of Britain's men's eight crew, said the level of care over water safety was beyond anything he has seen before.
"I've been to my third Olympic Games now and a lot of different regattas, and I've never seen precautions like this," Reed said.
"It's not because there's a big threat but because it's the Olympics and it's important."
Rowing training was canceled on Monday amid high winds that made practice impossible at the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas facility, where sprint canoe events are also scheduled to take place. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.