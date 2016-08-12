Olympics-Sailing-Van Rijsselberghe clinches first Rio sailing gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 The Netherlands's Dorian van Rijsselberghe clinched the first sailing gold medal of the Rio 2016 Games, winning the men's RS:X boardsailing class on points before the regatta has finished, World Sailing, the sport's governing body, said on Friday.
With 23 points after 12 preliminary races, he sits 21 ahead of Britain's Nick Dempsey, who has clinched silver, an insurmountable lead even if van Rijsselberghe is disqualified in the medal race scheduled for Sunday and Dempsey wins, World Sailing said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.