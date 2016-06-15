Rugby-Knee injury ends Speight's Rio dream

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
SYDNEY, June 15 Australia winger Henry Speight has been ruled out of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics rugby sevens after suffering a serious knee injury, the Australian Rugby Union said on Wednesday.
Fiji-born Speight had just recovered from an eye socket injury he sustained in Super Rugby in late March, only to suffer a grade three medial ligament injury to his right knee in a practice match on Tuesday.
"We're all gutted for Henry. He made a commitment to the programme and has done everything he possibly could to get himself in the frame for Olympic selection," Australia coach Andy Friend said in a news release.
"Even after the facial injury he received some ten weeks ago, Henry's commitment didn't waver but the rugby gods just haven't been kind to him whatsoever."
Australia will name their men's and women's teams for the inaugural Olympic rugby sevens tournaments on July 14.
The Rio Olympics take place from Aug. 5-21. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday