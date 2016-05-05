Olympics-Australia rule out Cooper's Sevens selection

MELBOURNE May 5 Quade Cooper's dreams of Olympic gold were cut short on Thursday after the former Wallabies flyhalf was ruled out of selection for this year's Rio Games.

The 28-year-old was not sufficiently prepared in order to make the cut for the squad for the Olympics in August, Australian Sevens head coach Andy Friend said in a statement.

"There's no doubt Quade is a quality player, but put simply, we just haven't had the opportunity to work with him as much as we would have liked over the past five months," Friend said. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ossian Shine)