Olympics-Rugby-Fiji save New Zealand blushes, send USA home

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Top seeds Fiji beat the United States 24-19 in the final first round match on Wednesday to save New Zealand the embarrassment of a pool stage exit at the inaugural Olympic tournament but the send the Americans home.
New Zealand had earlier suffered a 21-19 loss to Britain which, coming after their stunning 14-12 defeat to Japan on Tuesday, left the All Blacks relying on the Fijians to beat the Americans by more than four points to reach the quarter-finals.
Nate Ebner scored a 40-metre try in the final minute to get within five points of the top seeds but his skipper Madison Hughes was unable to convert and the Americans, champions at the last Olympic rugby tournament in 1924, were out.
New Zealand are unlikely to show any gratitude to the Fijians when they meet in the quarter-finals later on Wednesday. South Africa play Australia, Britain face Argentina and Japan will hope to continue their fairytale run against France in the other last eight matches. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.