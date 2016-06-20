Olympics-Spain stun Samoa to qualify for Rio sevens

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
June 20 Ignacio Martin scored a last-gasp try to fire Spain to a stunning 22-19 upset of top seeds Samoa in Monaco and secure the 12th and final qualifying spot for the men's rugby sevens tournament at the Rio Olympics.
Spanish players wept in joy after pulling off the shock at the Olympic repechage tournament on Sunday and the unheralded Europeans will now compete with global powers Fiji and New Zealand when the format makes its Games debut.
"I am still trying to take it in," Spain player Angel Lopez said. "This is a dream for us. We are going to be Olympians. We believed that we are good enough, but wow, this is pretty special."
Samoa had upset world series champions Fiji at the Paris Sevens last month and were heavy favourites to take the final berth with the shock loss to Spain leaving their coach Damian McGrath inconsolable.
"I am at a loss for words right now as all our hard work is snatched away at the death," the English former rugby league professional tweeted.
"Thanks to so many people for your unwavering support." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.