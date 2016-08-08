版本:
中国
2016年 8月 9日 星期二 06:33 BJT

Olympics-Rugby-Australia clinch inaugural women's sevens gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Australia won the first women's rugby sevens Olympic gold medal by beating New Zealand 24-17 in the final at the Deodoro Stadium in Rio on Monday.

New Zealand won silver, while Canada earlier took the bronze with a 33-10 victory over Britain. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

