Olympics-Brazil women's rugby player accepts Olympic marriage proposal

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Brazilian women's rugby player Isadora Cerullo melted hearts when she accepted a marriage proposal from her girlfriend at the medals ceremony for the first Olympic rugby sevens competition on Monday.

Television cameras and photographers captured the moment that Marjorie Enya, a manager at the Deodoro stadium in Rio where the competition was played, took the microphone to pop the question to Cerullo on the pitch.

A tearful Cerullo accepted and, with no ring, 28-year-old Enya tied a ribbon to her finger.

Cerullo, 25, was a member of the Brazilian squad that narrowly missed out on reaching the knockout rounds of the competition, which was won by Australia. Many of the defeated players, however, watched the medals ceremony taking place. (Editing by Alison Williams)