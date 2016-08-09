Olympics-Rugby-Tears tell contrasting tales for two wingers

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Portia Woodman and Ellia Green were both in tears at the end of the inaugural Olympic women's rugby sevens final on Monday but for very different reasons.

Both touted as potential stars of the tournament, they had also enjoyed contrasting three days at the Deodoro Stadium as their teams progressed to the gold medal decider.

Woodman and her former netball team mate Kayla McAlister were the standout players in a New Zealand squad that had won all its matches and, barring the quarter-final against the United States, by comfortable margins.

Fast, powerful and with quick footwork, Woodman had proved deadly when receiving the ball in one-on-one situations and crossed for two hat-tricks and nine tries prior to the final.

"It's been one of the great sights of the Olympic Games so far - Portia Woodman in full flight," former England coach Clive Woodward said.

"This New Zealand backline is just world-class and she is an amazing athlete."

Former track sprinter Green, meanwhile, looked almost like a spare part as Australia's talent-laden squad also stormed through the draw.

The Fijian-born speedster's infectious smile was rarely seen as she stood in the technical area waiting to be given the chance to come on the pitch and show her pace.

The one occasion on which she did get a start, a pool stage draw with the United States, she was hammered by a tackle inside the first 30 seconds and spent the remainder of the match undergoing concussion protocols.

On Monday night, though, it was Green who was standing with the gold medal around her neck, her third try of the tournament as Australia beat New Zealand 24-17 to become the first Olympic women rugby champions.

"It brings tears to my eyes," she said. "We've just made Australian history, rugby history. It means everything."

Woodman, meanwhile, was left counting the cost of a deliberate knock-on that left her jumping up and down in frustration on the touchline, while her underhanded team mates conceded two tries that turned the match.

She did come back on and managed to score her 10th try to secure her position as the tournament's leading scorer, but by then the hopes of the gold medal had gone and she was in tears as New Zealand performed a rousing post-match haka.

"I am a bit disappointed but mainly in my own game," Woodman told reporters.

"Nothing to do with the team. The team did an amazing job while I was out for those two long minutes. It just came down to that one mistake. It ended up being two tries that didn't need to happen." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)