Olympics-Spain secure final spot in Rio women's rugby sevens

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
June 27 Spain's women matched their men by securing the final spot in the field for the inaugural rugby sevens competition at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics by winning the final repechage round in Dublin at the weekend.
The Spaniards reached the final without losing a point then beat Russia 19-12 for a place in the Aug. 6-11 tournament in Brazil along with the hosts, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Britain, United States, France, Japan, Fiji, Kenya and Colombia.
Their success emulated that of the Spain men's team, who stunned Samoa in Monaco last week to clinch the 12th and final spot in Rio.
"It's amazing," Spain playmaker Patricia Garcia said.
"I'm really, really happy for the team - we are the happiest girls in the world at the moment because now we get to go to the biggest sporting stage of them all in Rio. It's an incredible feeling.
"Our men qualifying last week has been the inspiration for us all week. We took their example with the teamwork we showed. I am pretty emotional but with smiles, not tears."
Rugby union returns to the Olympic programme for the first time in 92 years in August when men and women compete for gold in the shorter version of the game at the Deodoro Stadium. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.