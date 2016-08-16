版本:
2016年 8月 17日

Olympics-Russia stripped of 2008 4x100m relay gold due to positive retest

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Russia has been ordered to return their gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100m women's relay, after Yulia Chermoshanskaya tested positive for a banned substance in a reanalysis of her sample.

The International Olympic Committee disqualified her for testing positive for steroid use.

