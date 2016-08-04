版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 02:53 BJT

Russia to compete in most Rio events - Russian Olympic chief

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 Russia will compete in the majority of sports at the Rio Olympics with 271 competitors taking part, Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov told a news conference in the host city on Thursday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐