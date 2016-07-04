CAS says to rule on 68 Russian athletes' Olympic participation

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
ZURICH, July 4 The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and 68 Russian athletes have agreed the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will settle a dispute over the athletes' participation in the upcoming Olympic Games, CAS said on Monday.
"The parties have agreed to an expedited procedure which should conclude on 21 July 2016 with the issuance of the final decision," CAS, which is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.