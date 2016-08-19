Olympics-Russia's Isinbayeva announces retirement, says God will judge IAAF

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Double Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva announced her retirement on Friday at a combative news conference where she said God would be the judge of whether athletics' governing body was right to exclude Russia from the Rio Games.
"Today in Rio on August 19, 2016, Yelena Isinbayeva is finishing her professional career, this is my statement," she told reporters.
"I'm very happy that I fulfilled my dreams, I won all possible medals, all possible titles, I won the trust and love of all the fans in the world."
On the decision by the IAAF athletics federation to ban Russia's track and field team in the light of an independent report on state-sponsored doping, she said: "I will forgive them and God will be their judge." (Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.