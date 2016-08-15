EXCLUSIVE-CAS upholds appeal by Russia's Klishina against Rio Games ban

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday upheld an appeal by Russian long jumper Darya Klishina against her ban from the ongoing Olympic Games in Brazil by the International Association of Athletics Federations.
Russian track and field suffered a final humiliation in Rio on Saturday when the sport's governing body suspended Klishina, the nation's only athlete to have so far survived a blanket ban for doping, three days before she was due to compete. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
