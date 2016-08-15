UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Olympics-Athletics-Russia's Klishina to compete after appeal upheld

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
* Klishina proves she was subject to compliant testing
* Long jumper seen at warmup track on Sunday
* Qualifying for event on Tuesday (Adds background, detail)
By Jack Stubbs
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 Russian long jumper Darya Klishina will compete at the Rio Olympics after her ban from the Games was struck down by sport's highest court on the eve of her event.
Russian track and field suffered a final humiliation in Rio on Saturday when the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended Klishina, the nation's only athlete to have so far survived a blanket doping ban, three days before she was due to compete.
But the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) told Reuters on Monday it had upheld Klishina's appeal against the ban.
"The parties were informed that the application was upheld and that the athlete remained eligible to compete in the Olympic Games in Rio," CAS said in a statement.
Klishina had been given an exemption to compete in Rio as a neutral athlete after Russia's athletics squad was banned from the Games following revelations of state-backed doping in the country.
Ahead of the Games, the IAAF had ruled the 25-year-old, who is based in the United States, was not involved in the doping programme and had been subject to sufficient drug tests outside of Russia.
But a source told Reuters new evidence had emerged from a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation conducted by lawyer Richard McLaren, prompting the IAAF to pull her exemption.
Striking down the ban, CAS said Klishina's permanent residence in the U.S. meant she still met the IAAF's competition criteria "despite the additional information provided by Prof. McLaren.
"The athlete established that she was subject to fully compliant drug testing, in and out of competition, outside of Russia," CAS said in a statement.
Klishina was reportedly seen on the warm-up track at Rio's Olympic Stadium on Sunday, prompting speculation she would still be able to compete.
Qualifying for the women's long jump begins on Tuesday. (Editing by Patrick Johnston/Greg Stutchbury)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.