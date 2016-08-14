UPDATE 1-Russia says "provocation" against Klishina may not be the last - TASS

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
(Adds reaction from the Paralympic Committee of Russia)
MOSCOW Aug 14 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Sunday the suspension of long jumper Darya Klishina at the Rio Games may not be the "last provocation" against Russian sportsmen, TASS news agency reported.
The announcement about Klishina, the 25-year-old with an exemption to compete while the rest of Russia's track and field team was banned from the Games by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), came three days before she was due to compete.
The IAAF did not explain its decision. A source familiar with the issue said the ban related to new evidence uncovered by an anti-doping probe into allegations Russia ran a systematic state-backed cheating programme.
"I can say that this may not be the last provocation. I have no words - they allowed her (to the Games) themselves ... These are some provocation moments which are being done on purpose. Its goal now is Russian sport," Mutko told TASS.
Klishina defended herself, saying she was clean and was appealing against the decision to sport's highest tribunal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it expected to rule on it by Monday, the eve of women's long jump qualifying round.
The IAAF barred the entire Russian athletics team from the Rio Games in response to the doping allegations. Klishina was among 136 Russian athletes to appeal the ban and was the only one given the green light to compete in Rio.
Earlier this month, Russia was also barred from taking part in next month's Rio Paralympics, after International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said Russia's Paralympians were part of a doping system overseen by the Russian government.
Vladimir Lukin, president of the Russian Paralympic Committee, told TASS news agency that the appeal against the ban is likely to be filed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, sport's highest court, by the end of Sunday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Stephen Powell)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.