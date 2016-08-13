Olympics-Russia says IAAF suspension of long jumper is "cynical mockery" -agencies

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Saturday the world athletics governing body was mocking Russia's only track-and-field competitor at the Rio Olympics with a last-minute suspension, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina was barred from Games by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) following new evidence implicating her in revelations of state-backed doping in Russia.

"The situation with Darya Klishina appears to be cynical mockery of the Russian sportswoman by the IAAF," news agencies quoted Zhukov as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)