Olympics--Sochi had better food and organisation than Rio, Russian chief says

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 The Rio Olympics pale in comparison to the Sochi Winter Games in terms of organisation and particularly the food on offer to competitors, the head of Russia's delegation said on Friday.
"There are definitely problems with the food," Igor Kazikov was quoted as saying by the R-Sport news agency. "The food in the Rio village, mildly speaking, is bad.
"In this regard, we all remember the Sochi Olympics. There is a lot of negativity around them now, but in terms of organisation Sochi surpasses all Olympic Games."
Held up by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 as a symbol of his country's global standing, the Sochi Games have since been hit by allegations of state-backed doping.
Some competitors in Brazil have griped about the food on offer and the athletes' village was initially hit with problems including blocked toilets and exposed wiring when national delegations arrived to move in. Organisers say those were largely resolved within a few days.
Kazikov said he was unimpressed with the range of food available and the Russian team had flown in their own chef to prepare meals.
"You would think in a southern country there should be fruit but in this canteen there is very little and it is all the same," he told R-Sport.
"In Brazil they have some kind of problem with tea, they are all hooked on coffee." (Editing by Clare Fallon)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.