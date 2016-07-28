Olympics-Volleyballer Tetyukhin named Russia's flag bearer in Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 28 Sergei Tetyukhin, the captain of the Russian men's volleyball team, will carry the country's flag during the opening ceremony of the Rio Games, twice Olympic pole vault champion Elena Isinbayeva said on Thursday.
Isinbayeva is one of the athletes unable to attend the Rio Games because of the decision by the governing body International Association of Athletics Federation to ban Russian track and field athletes from Rio in response to systematic state-sponsored doping by the country.
"Our flag bearer at the Rio Olympics has already been determined. Voleyball player Sergei Tetyukhin, who is a great sportsman and an Olympic champion, will be given the honour," Isinbayeva wrote on her Instagram page.
The 40-year-old Tetyukhin won four Olympic medals, including gold at London 2012. The Rio Olympic Games will be his sixth.
"Yesterday during the meeting with the president (Vladimir Putin) he conducted himself well and promised to fight for victory," Isinbayeva added. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.